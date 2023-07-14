UAE authorities order arrest of TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash (video)

The video, which has drawn severe criticism, is considered to have not only insulted and ridiculed the Emirati society, but also has the potential spark harmful public opinions about its citizens.

The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes has ordered the detention of the Asian man pending further investigations. He stands accused of exploiting the internet to disseminate provocative propaganda that stirs up public sentiment and undermines the public interest. Additionally, he faces charges of publishing content that violates media standards and insults Emirati society.

The UAE's Attorney General Office, through the Federal Bureau of Investigation, monitored the video clip in question. It shows the defendant inside the luxury car showroom, accompanied by two individuals carrying large sums of money.

In the footage, the man engages in an "arrogant" conversation with the showroom owner, expressing his intention to purchase a car valued at over AED 2 million ($545,000). Furthermore, he is shown distributing financial packages to the showroom staff in a manner that reflects imprudence and a lack of appreciation for the value of money.

The video is said to be likely to perpetuate an incorrect and offensive stereotype of Emirati citizens, ridiculing them and inciting and provoking public sentiment to the detriment of the public interest. As part of the investigation, the Public Prosecution has summoned the owner of the car showroom where the video was filmed.