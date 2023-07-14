ADVERTISEMENT
UAE authorities order arrest of TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Authorities in the UAE have issued an arrest order for an individual who was captured in a video flaunting bundles of cash inside a high-end car showroom.

The video, which has drawn severe criticism, is considered to have not only insulted and ridiculed the Emirati society, but also has the potential spark harmful public opinions about its citizens.

The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes has ordered the detention of the Asian man pending further investigations. He stands accused of exploiting the internet to disseminate provocative propaganda that stirs up public sentiment and undermines the public interest. Additionally, he faces charges of publishing content that violates media standards and insults Emirati society.

The UAE's Attorney General Office, through the Federal Bureau of Investigation, monitored the video clip in question. It shows the defendant inside the luxury car showroom, accompanied by two individuals carrying large sums of money.

In the footage, the man engages in an "arrogant" conversation with the showroom owner, expressing his intention to purchase a car valued at over AED 2 million ($545,000). Furthermore, he is shown distributing financial packages to the showroom staff in a manner that reflects imprudence and a lack of appreciation for the value of money.

The video is said to be likely to perpetuate an incorrect and offensive stereotype of Emirati citizens, ridiculing them and inciting and provoking public sentiment to the detriment of the public interest. As part of the investigation, the Public Prosecution has summoned the owner of the car showroom where the video was filmed.

In light of this incident, the Public Prosecution has called upon social media users in the UAE to adhere to legal and ethical regulations governing the content they publish. It emphasized the importance of considering the societal values and characteristics of Emirati society to avoid falling foul of the law.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

