Last year, Pulse reported the sad case of how a group of boys, all under the age of 19 drug, film two girls while they raped them, released the video to the internet and tagged it, “we have 7 bedrooms and one parlor,” only to be released by members of the Nigerian Police Force without trial.

This time, the gender section of the Lagos State Police Command is investigating the alleged rape of an unnamed 23-year-old girl on Saturday, February 2, 2018 by 28-year-old Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, and 25-year-old Don-Chima George, at Dallankester Hotels, Lekki, Phase one, Lagos.

According to The Guardian, the duo allegedly date-raped the girl by taking her to club, and spiking her drink with a depressant.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, has since said, “Satisfied that the drug was beginning to affect the victim, they quietly left the club with her to Dallankester Hotels in Lekki Phase one, owned by the father of one of the suspects named Don-Chima George. At the hotel, they took turns to rape her. As if that was not enough, they recorded a video of the abused girl.

“When the victim woke up from the induced sleep, she confronted the suspects who denied having carnal knowledge of her. Not satisfied, she placed a call to her elder brother complaining that she had been violated.

“The brother immediately invited policemen from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Isah Abdulmajid to the scene. On searching the suspects, the DPO recovered their phones and went through their video recordings where he saw a video of the suspects sexually abusing the apparently unconscious victim.”

Reports have since claimed that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has directed the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command to prosecute the matter and make the alleged perpetrators a lesson to others.