The accused, Babatunde Ishola and Teslim Ibikunle, were arraigned before the court on charges of conspiracy, impersonation, and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Aondohemba Koti told the court that the accused paraded themselves as policemen, demanding money from the complainant identified as Mr. Olaide Akinbode, and also disposed him of his wallet containing some valuables.

The prosecutor said, "The accused accosted the complainant, who is a commercial driver, demanding N10,000 and threatening to take him and his vehicle to a Police station if he did not comply.

"The complainant told them he did not have money, but they entered his vehicle and stole his wallet containing his automated teller machine card, voter card, Canadian passport, and N15,000.

"The complainant raised the alarm, which attracted people. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the accused were fake. They were handed over to the Police."

He said the offences contravened Sections 77, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Ishola pleaded guilty to the offences, while Ibikunle pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, Magistrate M.O. Tanimola granted Ibikunle N80,000 bail. The magistrate also ordered that Ishola be kept in the Kirikiri Prisons pending review of the facts of the case and his sentencing.

The case was further adjourned till February 6.