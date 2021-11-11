RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 killed, 9 others injured as two vehicles collide in Bauchi

Five persons were killed in an auto crash in Bauchi State on Wednesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Thursday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that nine other persons sustained serious injuries in the accident.

He said that the accident occurred in Nabordo community on the Toro-Bauchi Highway when two vehicles had a head-on collision.

Abdullahi said that it took the FRSC barely 26 minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

He said the registration numbers of the two vehicles were not available, but that they belonged to Gombe Line and Adamawa Sunshine transport companies.

He described the vehicles as a Toyota Hummer Bus and a Toyota Sienna bus, and attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving and speed violations.

“Fifteen people, 13 males and two females, were involved in the crash.

“Five died on the spot and they were all males. Nine others sustained injuries, among them were eight males and one female; the only person that escaped unhurt is a female,’’ Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi told NAN that the injured persons were taken to Toro General Hospital for treatment.

The remains of the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the same hospital for identification, he added.

The sector commander advised motorists to always be conscious of road traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions at all times.

Abdullahi also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on journeys.

