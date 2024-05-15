Twitter user receives threat after cryptic prayer for retired policeman

The netizen, whose username is @W_M_T_V_ on the microblogging platform, had sparked interesting reactions after his remarks got many Nigerians talking.

It all started with a post by the retired police officer's son, Adamz, to celebrate his father.

Tweeting as @AlliViema on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Adamz posted photos of his father and wrote "Happy retirement Sir." as a caption.

Meanwhile, quoting the post, @W_M_T_V_ congratulated the retired police officer and prayed that he would reap what he has sown this year.

"Happy retirement to your dad, a lot of things will happen to him this year and he'll wonder how and why? But he'd look at his two hands and realise he's reaping what he has sown!."

Though the comments appear harmless on the surface, many commenters have given it various interpretations, most of which suggest that the poster may mean more than what his words denoted.

While some viewed it as an honest prayer, others described it as an attempt at mischief.

However, as the debate was hotting up, @W_M_T_V_ revealed in a subsequent post a message he received, in which he was threatened to take down the post or be ready to spend time in jail.