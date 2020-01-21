About a month ago, photos of the twin brothers getting engaged to a set of twin sisters in a beautiful traditional ceremony went viral on social media attracting a lot of admiration.

Now, to put the icing on the cake, the lovely twin couples have tied the knot at a stunning white wedding ceremony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Tribe of Judah in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Ayansola twins, Tayelolu Joshua and Kehinde Caleb, got married to twin brides identified as Taiwo Eunice and Kehinde Bernice Elejofi, reports say.

To further beautify the ceremony, the arrangement was such that even the groomsmen were also identical twins identified as Elijah and Enoch Olatunji.

It is unclear why the twin brothers were bent on marrying twin sisters at all cost. Reports say they went extra miles just to make it come to pass.

According to Briefly.co.za, Tayelolu Joshua and Kehinde Caleb, met several twin sisters and were in earlier relationships with two but they both did not succeed.

One of the brides Taiwo Eunice is reported as saying that the last relationships they had were emotionally stressful as they struggled with them right from the start.

Good luck and happy marriage to the twin families.