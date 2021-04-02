Abena Korkor, who co-hosts TV3's “Ladies Circle” show, said she received a call yesterday from Media General, TV3's parent company, saying she has been ‘put on hold’ for sharing nude video online.

A few days ago, Abena Korkor attempted to break the internet when she released a video wearing red lingerie. The video has received over 3,000 likes and 40,000 views so far.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNFM9khDzCd/

The video attracted negative feedback from the sponsors of her show, according to Abena Korkor. And due to this reason, she has been removed from the show, for now.

“I feel it’s the lingerie video I posted. Part of the sponsors of the show don’t want something like that to reflect their corporate world,” she stated in a 6-minutes video she shared on her Instagram.

“I really feel comfortable right now. I don’t care what I was in the past. I feel so comfortable in my skin. I love to model in lingerie.”

She shared a separate video where she cried uncontrollably while listening to the remix of Gyakie’s “Forever”.

Watch the video below.