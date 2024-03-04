TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

"After being consulted by a victim whose TV and mattress were stolen, a witch doctor in Uganda sent bees to arrest the thief in broad daylight. The thief who couldn't endure the agony anymore carried the stolen items and searched for the owner," read the caption accompanying the shared video.

In the footage, the young man, visibly distressed and in pain from the bee stings, sprinted through the streets as a crowd of onlookers trailed behind, capturing the extraordinary scene on their mobile phones.

It became evident that the thief was driven not by his own will, but by the urgent need to rid himself of the torment inflicted by the bees. With every step, he sought relief from the relentless assault of the insects, his sole focus on delivering the stolen goods and escaping their wrath.

