Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Adekunle Ajibade, South-West Area Commander of TRACEC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Saturday that the incident occurred at about 5.06 a.m.

Ajibade explained that the vehicle with registration no. XA356 ALD coming from Sango-Ota to Lagos, lost control due to speeding and rammed into four persons waiting to board a bus at Toll Gate.

He added that the unfortunate incident resulted in the death of a man while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the fatal accident.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue in Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

Ajibade cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, against speeding to prevent avoidable crashes.