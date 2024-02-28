ADVERTISEMENT
Truck driver's recklessness kills 5, injures 10 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 15 persons were involved, which comprised 11 men and four women.

Truck driver's recklessness kills 5, injures 10 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway [Peoples Gazette]
Ten others sustained injuries in the accident. Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun , confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe noted that the incident occurred at 9:56am and it involved a Daf truck marked KUT 561 ZZ, Toyota Hiace bus marked GGE 84 YF and a Man diesel truck without registration number.

She said that the likely cause of the accident was dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks.

"Ten were injured (six men and four women) while five persons were killed from the multiple crash,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu. The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, cautioned motorists on speed and reckless driving, advising them to drive defensively for safety.

