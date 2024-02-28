Truck driver's recklessness kills 5, injures 10 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Ten others sustained injuries in the accident. Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun , confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe noted that the incident occurred at 9:56am and it involved a Daf truck marked KUT 561 ZZ, Toyota Hiace bus marked GGE 84 YF and a Man diesel truck without registration number.

She said that the likely cause of the accident was dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks.

"A total of 15 persons were involved, which comprised 11 men and four women.

"Ten were injured (six men and four women) while five persons were killed from the multiple crash,” she said.