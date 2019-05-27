An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Folashade Arogundade, was crushed to death in Apapa, Lagos State while on duty last weekend.

According to LASTMA, the 33-year-old was killed on Saturday, May 25, when an articulated vehicle reversed and hit her before climbing on top of her.

She was declared dead when her colleagues rushed her to a hospital.

LASTMA said, "The officer was killed around 4.30pm on Saturday around the Area 'B' Police Station in Apapa, where she was performing her lawful duty of trying to implement the directive of the government that LASTMA and other security agencies should get rid of articulated trucks in Apapa so that sanity and orderliness can return to the area.

"An articulated vehicle reversed and hit her where she was performing her lawful duty. The vehicle rammed into her and pushed her to the ground and the back tyres climbed on her.

"She was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Apapa, by her colleagues, but the medical personnel on duty confirmed that she was brought in dead. Her body was deposited in the General Hospital, Lagos Island's morgue on Saturday."

Lagosians have long complained about how the indiscriminate parking of articulated vehicles, plying the Apapa ports, on roads and bridges have contributed a lot to traffic gridlocks in the state.

A Presidential directive was issued last week for the immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs in Lagos State within two weeks.

LASTMA was authorised to move into Apapa as the lead traffic management agency which was why Arogundade was in Apapa on Saturday when the accident happened.

LASTMA's spokesperson, Mahmud Hassan, disclosed that the truck involved in the accident has been impounded at the Area 'B' Police Station in Apapa with the driver currently on the run as he fled the scene immediately he realised what had happened.