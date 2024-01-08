ADVERTISEMENT
Truck driver dies in multiple collision on Ojuelegba bridge, Lagos

The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

His assistant escaped unscathed, however. Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the announcement.

“A LASEMA Response Team encountered a multiple accident which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1.37 am, while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.

“The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.

“The two other trucks, speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased,’’ he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.

“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.

“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he added.

