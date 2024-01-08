Truck driver dies in multiple collision on Ojuelegba bridge, Lagos
The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.
Recommended articles
His assistant escaped unscathed, however. Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the announcement.
“A LASEMA Response Team encountered a multiple accident which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1.37 am, while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.
“The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.
“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.
“The two other trucks, speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased,’’ he stated.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.
“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.
“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng