Truck crushes woman to death on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The truck lost control due to excessive speeding and hit a female adult standing beside the road, resulting to the death of the victim.

Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, said the accident occurred at about 11:00 pm. Uga explained that a truck with registration no.XA 354 WDP and two persons were involved in the accident.

The sector commander said that the truck lost control due to excessive speeding and hit a female adult standing beside the road, resulting to the death of the victim.

"The corpse of the victim had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun.”

The FRSC boss implored drivers against restless driving and always conduct a routine check on their vehicles to ensure that the break system were functional before putting them on the road.

Uga, however, Commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

