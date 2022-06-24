Truck crushes policewoman directing traffic in Lagos to death

The accident happened when the truck skidded off the road after its brake failed.

Following the brak failure, the truck rammed into other vehicles at the Shoprite end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, where it hit the policewoman.

According to an eyewitness of the incident who identified himself as Bayo, “an SUV broke down in the middle of the road outward Lekki this morning (Thursday). So, the traffic warden and some LASTMA officials stood on the median and started controlling the traffic caused by the vehicle. The policewoman was backing oncoming vehicles from the toll gate while standing on the median when a truck came from behind, climbed the culvert and knocked her down. The truck also damaged close to five vehicles on the other side of the road.”

A staff member of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), who preferred not to be mentioned in this report, stated that the policewoman was done controlling the traffic but was hit from behind as she walked towards her colleagues on duty.

“It is true that medical officials did not arrive early, but there was nothing they could have done,” the LCC staff said, adding that the policewoman passed away immediately on the spot.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed the identity of the deceased when he confirmed the incident.

He said, “The officer was an ASP. She was a traffic officer serving around Shoprite close to Lekki Toll Gate, and was knocked down by a mini Foton truck with number plate FST 398 YD.”