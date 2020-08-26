The TRACE Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander, Mr Ojuoro Olusola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, which occurred at 7.30 a.m., involved a Bajaj motorcycle and a Worker Daf truck.

According to him, a witness told TRACE officials that the commercial motorcyclist was trying to overtake the truck when the accident occurred.

He said that the motorcyclist wanted to beat the truck, and in the process got crushed, leading to his death, while the two passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The injured passengers have been taken to Divine Hospital, Ibafo, while the corpse of the motorcyclist has been handed over to the family for burial by the Police,” he said.

Olusola condoled with the family members of the commercial motorcyclist and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also said that the truck and the motorcycle had been taken to the Police station, to ease the flow of traffic on the road.

Olusola advised motorcyclists to always exercise patience and desist from wrongful overtaking, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.