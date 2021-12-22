RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Truck crushes FRSC officer to death in Ogun

The sector commander explained that the truck driver did not stop after hitting the officer.

Federal Road Safety Corps. (Picture used for illustrative purpose)
Federal Road Safety Corps. (Picture used for illustrative purpose)

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been crushed to death by a truck at Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Road in Ogun, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to NAN in Abeokuta on Wednesday, saying that the accident occurred on Monday.

Umar added that it was caused by the carelessness and excessive speeding by the truck driver.

“It was carelessness on the part of the driver, he was on high speed, he lost control and hit the officer.

“As officers were standing by the our patrol vehicle, a flat-body trailer hit the officer and brush him in between the truck and the patrol vehicle. The officer died while another marshal got injured,” he said.

The sector commander explained that the truck driver did not stop after hitting the officer but was chased by motorists and motorcycle riders who witnessed the incident.

“They pursued him, he stopped, left the vehicle and ran away but was arrested and we have handed him over to the police,” he said.

He noted that the injured marshal is in the hospital receiving treatment.

