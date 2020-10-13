Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 6:35p.m., and was caused by loss of control on the part of the truck driver.

He said that the incident involved six male adults and four female adults.

The TRACE spokesman said that five were injured while four died in the accident.

“The accident involved an Iveco truck and a Bajaj motorcycle with no registration numbers and a commercial Pharagon bus (Danfo) marked FKJ 133 XX.

“According to eye witness account, the truck was parked outside a company, waiting to be called inside to load, when the motor boy went inside to drive it in and he suddenly lost control of the truck.

“He rammed into the commercial bus and the Bajaj motorcycle, killing the driver of the commercial bus and two other passengers inside the bus in addition to the motorcycle rider,” he said.

Akinbiyi condoled with the family of the deceased.

He called on truck owners to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles and avoid the use of minors as drivers to prevent avoidable crashes.

Akinbiyi said that the victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.