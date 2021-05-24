Truck crushes 3 on motorcycle to death in Ogun

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 8pm.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the rider of the motorcycle was trying to overtake the truck from the right, saying that in the process, it collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

“We gathered from eyewitness that the motorcycle was trying to overtake a Dangote truck from the right, unfortunately another speeding bike collided with the victims’ bike from the rear throwing them underneath moving truck on the fast lane,.

“The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the process.

“A phone retrieved at scene was used to connect the relations of the deceased and the corpses were taken away by their family,” he said.