RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Truck crushes 3 on motorcycle to death in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three persons on a motorcycle were crushed to death on Sunday night by a truck around Ago Oko in Abeokuta.

Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun/Illustration.
Okada rider crushed to death in Kanda Highway accident Pulse Ghana

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Recommended articles

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 8pm.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the rider of the motorcycle was trying to overtake the truck from the right, saying that in the process, it collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

“We gathered from eyewitness that the motorcycle was trying to overtake a Dangote truck from the right, unfortunately another speeding bike collided with the victims’ bike from the rear throwing them underneath moving truck on the fast lane,.

“The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the process.

“A phone retrieved at scene was used to connect the relations of the deceased and the corpses were taken away by their family,” he said.

Akinbiyi, however, said that the truck was still at the accident scene, saying that hoodlums used the opportunity to loot the truck after chasing away police and TRACE officials from the scene.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Shatta Wale shades Davido over new Rolls Royce; says 'I don't use my father's money'