Truck crushes 2 bike riders to death in Ogun

Akinbiyi explained that Iveco truck with registration number, KNN 357 ZY and a Bajaj motorcycle marked TRE 301 VV were heading to Ifo-Sango-Ota axis when the unfortunate incident happened.

He said the motorcycle rider rammed into the truck in the course of losing control and concentration, thus killing the two passengers on the bike.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider rode into the track of the truck which led to the crushing of the two passengers.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, by the Federal Road Safety Corps,’’ he stated.

Akinbiyi added that it took the quick intervention of law enforcement agents for hoodlums not to set the truck ablaze.