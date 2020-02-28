Castle Africa 5s is the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side developmental football tournament, the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-Side football competition involving grass-root teams from several African countries in which ABInBev operates.

Last year, the Nigerian Trophy Five-A-Side team won the Castle Africa 5s competition, hence the decision to launch this year's tournament in Nigeria.

Trophy’s Marketing Manager, Bamise Oyegbami, at the dinner highlighted some of Eto’s career moments and celebrated his achievements, noting that they are worth dreaming about by any upcoming player.

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Eto was in the company of Ex Super Eagles’ captain and Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo who is also a Trophy 5-A-Side Brand Ambassador.

Other Trophy 5-A-Side ambassadors present were Folarin (Falz) Falana and Femi Adebayo.

President General of the Nigeria Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo commended Trophy on supporting developmental football with the Trophy 5-A-Side tournament, as he said more talented footballers will be discovered through the tournament.

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Tony Ubani, commended Eto’s goal poaching prowess and his heart of gold. He urged him to continue with his philanthropic acts, asserting that touching people’s lives will always elevate him.

Members of the Supporters club, with some super fans and sports editors were also in attendance at the dinner.

The Castle Africa 5s Football tournament is aimed at promoting grassroot football development in Africa.

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

Trophy Fetes Eto’o, launches Castle Africa 5s

This is a featured post.