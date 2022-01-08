Troops neutralise 3 terrorists, destroy illegal market in Borno

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 while consolidating on their dogged push recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists on Friday.

He said that the gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named “Operation Dominance I,” came in contact with the insurgents at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.

“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.