Troops of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed three Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in an encounter at Damask in Borno.
Troops neutralise 3 terrorists, destroy illegal market in Borno
The troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named “Operation Dominance I,” came in contact with the insurgents at an illegal market operated by the terrorists.
This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.
Nwachukwu said the troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 while consolidating on their dogged push recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists on Friday.
He said that the gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named “Operation Dominance I,” came in contact with the insurgents at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.
“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.
“Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others,” he said.
