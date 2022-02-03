RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Troops kill 3 members of notorious kidnap gang, recover arms in Edo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 4 Brigade, on Wednesday eliminated three kidnappers believed to be part of the notorious kidnap and robbery gang terrorising motorists along Auchi-Benin road in Edo.

Troops kill 3 members of notorious kidnap gang, recover arms in Edo. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]
Troops kill 3 members of notorious kidnap gang, recover arms in Edo. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in Abuja, said the kidnappers met their waterloo while carrying out their nefarious operation along the axis.

Recommended articles

He said the kidnapers, however, ran out of luck as the vigilant troops swooped on them, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members of the gang, while others fled in different directions.

Nwachukwu said the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one pump action shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

He said efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free that corridor from all forms of violent crime.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin the general public, particularly the good people of Edo to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.

“They are also urged to go about their normal activities as efforts are in place to ensure seamless security,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

#EndSARs Protest: Senate tasks FG on holistic reform of Police Force

#EndSARs Protest: Senate tasks FG on holistic reform of Police Force

Coups d’etat: Osinbajo leaves for ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra

Coups d’etat: Osinbajo leaves for ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra

Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo

Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

Nigerian man, Hadi Usman invents cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire