Troops kill 3 members of notorious kidnap gang, recover arms in Edo

He said the kidnapers, however, ran out of luck as the vigilant troops swooped on them, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members of the gang, while others fled in different directions.

Nwachukwu said the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one pump action shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

He said efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free that corridor from all forms of violent crime.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin the general public, particularly the good people of Edo to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.