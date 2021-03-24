Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) have killed two suspected bandits and destroyed many bandits’ camps in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and 1 Division Nigerian Army, have neutralised two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun LGA.”

Aruwan also said, several bandits escaped with life threatening injuries during the ongoing operations against bandits covering five local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

He explained that the military disclosed this development in an operational feedback to the state government.

“According to the report, the troops conducted search-and-rescue operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, Chikun LGA.

“Contact with bandits was made around Buruku village. A firefight ensued, during which two bandits were neutralised.

“Several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation,” he said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their consistency and commended them for the successful exercise.

“Further operations will take place in the general area,” he added.