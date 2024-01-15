ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Army troops seize transnational drug syndicate with 296 wraps of illicit substances

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were intercepted along Balogun border in Ogun, acting on credible intelligence that a Sienna 2001 Model Space Bus was loaded with illicit substances.

Army Troops seize transnational drug syndicate with 296 wraps of illicit substances
Army Troops seize transnational drug syndicate with 296 wraps of illicit substances

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Nwachukwu said the suspects were intercepted along Balogun border in Ogun acting on credible intelligence that a Sienna 2001 Model Space Bus, with registration number Lagos APP 129 EF was loaded with the illicit substances.

He said the vigilant troops conducted a thorough search on the vehicle and detected layers of compartments packed with 296 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the wraps of illicit substance were transported from Benin Republic, through Ilara border communities en route Ifo, Ogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further revealed that it took the transnational drug traffickers five months to conceal the substance for delivery to their clients.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection to the crime.

“The suspects, identified as one Mr Adigun Olatunji, age 54 years and Mr Michael Atanda aged 18 yrs, both from Ilara Imeko in Afun Local Government Area of Ogun, reside in Benin Republic.

“They have been taken into custody for further necessary actions, after a failed attempt to bribe troops with the sum of 12 million.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include one Benin Republic National ID Card, one Nigerian National ID Card and two small Itel mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others include one Benin Republic driver’s license, a Benin Republic International Passport, six Benin Republic SIM packs, 2 Benin Republic SIM cards, one Nigerian driver’s license, one power bank and one MP3 player.

“Additionally, a memory card, local charms, as well as the sum of N52,700 were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the suspects and all the items recovered were in safe custody, pending handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution.

He said troops of the Battalion had in recent times made huge operational breakthroughs that led to the confiscation of large cache of ammunition and illicit substances across the Nigerian and Benin Republic border on November 12, 2023.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja commends the troops for their vigilance and commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He further charged them to sustain the tempo in the interest of national security for the common good of all Nigerians,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect, Chigozie [Daily Nigerian]

Police arrest radio presenter for raping 15-year-old boy

The suspect has been arrested [The Lagos Times]

Celestial prophet rapes Osun undergraduate during ‘deliverance’

Enugu Police arrest 2 suspects, recover firearms, crystal meth

Enugu Police arrest 2 suspects, recover firearms, crystal meth

Kaduna Police intercepts kidnap attempt, recover pistol, cartridge (NewDawnNigeria)

Kaduna Police intercepts kidnap attempt, recover pistol, cartridge