RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Troops arrest wanted IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IPOB/ESN leader was arrested during a clearance operation in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Troops arrest notorious IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu. (Vanguard)
Troops arrest notorious IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu. (Vanguard)

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, have arrested Godwin Nnamdi, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Recommended articles

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated in Enugu on Sunday that the troops of Operation Golden Dawn arrested Nnamdi on Christmas Day.

Nwachukwu said that Nnamdi, a notorious leader of IPOB/ESN, was arrested during a clearance operation in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said that troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7.62 mm special bullets and one telephone handset from Nnamdi.

“The IPOB/ESN leader was arrested during clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN at Akpowfu Forest, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while commending the troops, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminals in their areas of responsibility,’’ Nwachukwu added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Amaechi says the money Jonathan left behind couldn’t last Nigeria 3 weeks

Amaechi says the money Jonathan left behind couldn’t last Nigeria 3 weeks

Police say Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested not kidnapped

Police say Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested not kidnapped

Saraki mourns Desmond Tutu

Saraki mourns Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

Angry protest hits Assemblies of God church over the sacking of 7 members (video)

Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)

Truck crushes FRSC officer to death in Ogun

Federal Road Safety Corps. (Picture used for illustrative purpose)

Alleged murder: Court admits 5 Dowen College students to N1m bail each

Dowen College