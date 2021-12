Troops arrest wanted IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated in Enugu on Sunday that the troops of Operation Golden Dawn arrested Nnamdi on Christmas Day.

Nwachukwu said that Nnamdi, a notorious leader of IPOB/ESN, was arrested during a clearance operation in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said that troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7.62 mm special bullets and one telephone handset from Nnamdi.

“The IPOB/ESN leader was arrested during clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN at Akpowfu Forest, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.