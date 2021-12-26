Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, have arrested Godwin Nnamdi, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).
Troops arrest wanted IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu
The IPOB/ESN leader was arrested during a clearance operation in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated in Enugu on Sunday that the troops of Operation Golden Dawn arrested Nnamdi on Christmas Day.
Nwachukwu said that Nnamdi, a notorious leader of IPOB/ESN, was arrested during a clearance operation in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.
He said that troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7.62 mm special bullets and one telephone handset from Nnamdi.
“The IPOB/ESN leader was arrested during clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN at Akpowfu Forest, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.
“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.
“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while commending the troops, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminals in their areas of responsibility,’’ Nwachukwu added.
