RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Troops apprehend 10 pipeline vandals, 2 high profile sea pirates

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last two weeks apprehended 10 suspected pipeline vandals and two high profile sea pirates in the Niger Delta.

Nigerian army
Nigerian army

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Read Also

Onyeuko gave the names of the arrested sea pirates as Fagha Golden (aka) Fine Boy and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi.

He said Fine Boy was apprehended at Nonwa village in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers, while Padi was captured at Pharzy Spring Diagnostic and Wellness Hospital in One-Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects are notorious for series of armed attacks on oil vessels, kidnapping of expatriates and illegal oil bunkering in Rivers.

“The large quantity of crude and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and the number of arrested crude oil thieves shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops.

“Troops have sustained offensive posture to deny criminals the much needed space for their illegal operation in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

“In the process several illegal oil refining sites were discovered and destroyed.

“These include 37 illegal refineries, 68 dugout pits, 188 storage tanks, 33 wooden boats, 16 pumping machines, one generator, one vehicle, 175 cooking ovens and 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Also, recovered was 3.7 million litres of crude oil and 2.01 million litres of AGO,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

NLNG denies involvement in illegal gas exportation

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

How late Austrian priestess, Wenger, preserved Osun-Osogbo groove

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

We got N268m - Anambra Govt clears the air on 13% oil derivation share

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Why we can't wipe out kidnappers of train passengers - Buhari

Trending

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church