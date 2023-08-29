Troop arrest 17 suspects over alleged murder, kidnapping in Plateau, Bauchi

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos. According to Oya, the suspects were arrested between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, at various locations within its area of responsibility.

”Troops arrested five suspects for killing one Mr Joshua Deme in his farm at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

”We have also carried out a sting operation at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where a suspected kidnapper, Mr Baba Habu who has been on our wanted list, was arrested.

”We eaqually foiled a kidnap attempt at Angwan Takai village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau, and this was possible upon prompt response by the troops to a distress call.

”In all, troops arrested 17 suspects, rescued nine kidnapped victims, foiled six armed robbery attempts and four attempted attacks on vulnerable communities within the period under review,” he said.

He said that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition from some of the suspects.

”In a similar development, troops raided the hideout of criminals at Gwash and Kamantan villages in Jos North and Zango Kataf local government areas of Plateau and Kaduna and recovered one pistol, cartridges and rounds of 7.62mm special.

”A notorious armed robber Mohammed Lawal, was also arrested in Kafanchan town by troops and two fabricated rifles and one pistol recovered.

”Troops also intercepted a truck with registration number EKY-617-XF conveying vandalised railway tracks along Gidan Ado village in Riyom.

”A drug kingpin, Maxwell Davou, was nabbed during a sting operation with substances suspected to be illicit drugs at Waye foundation Du in Jos South.

”A fighting patrol made contact around Alaghom and Mangu, axis leading to the neutralisation of some bandits and recovered one AK – 47 rifle and another fabricated rifle,” he said.