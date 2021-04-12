The Nigerian triplet brothers, Chinedu, Chukwuebuka and Kenechukwu Onyia, tied the knots with their lovers at Ngwo in Enugu State on June 6, 2020.

Photos of the couples went viral after the wedding ceremony and some reports suggested that the wives were triplets too, but it later became clear that they are from three different states - Enugu, Delta and Imo.

Joy as triplets who married the same day welcome baby boys within the same period

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the wives of the triplets, Mary Dumalu, Okwuoma Chekwube and Chinwendu Charity, gave birth to baby boys within the same period.

Just like their weddings, the couples held a joint church dedication for their sons on Easter Sunday, April 4, the news outlet said.

The joyous triplets express sadness about the fact that their late mother is not alive to see their marriage and her grandchildren as it was her wish that they get married the same day.

"It was our wish, while we were growing up, to have it like that. It was also our mum’s wish for us to marry at the same time. She always imagined the three of us getting married on the same day. She felt it would look very nice and prayed for it to happen because it was not going to be easy for all of us to be ready at the same time.

"Our mother died in 2013 so, unfortunately, she wasn’t there to witness it. If she were alive, she would have been excited. I know she would have gone down on her knees to thank God for answering her prayer and making her wish come true,” Lindaikejisblog.com quoted the eldest of the triplets, Chinedu, who got married to Damalu from Delta state as having said.