The State Command's Spokesman DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, August 12, 2019 saying that the incident happened on Sunday along Akerele Street, off Falolu, Surulere.

The DSP made it known that at about 9:30p.m on Sunday, August 12, 2019, Surulere police station received a distress call from Randle Hospital Surulere that a tricycle operator was brought to the hospital with a broken head, in a pool of blood but died on arrival.

According to NAN report, Aniete had a misunderstanding with a man in a jeep on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere.

During the fight, the driver of the Jeep reportedly brought out a wheel spanner and used it to hit him twice on the head.

“He was arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Jimoh Jabaje on Aug. 22. He confessed to have engaged the deceased person in a fight over right of way.

“He confessed that there was a vulgar abuse between him and the tricyclist over who among them have the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving.

“There was no crash between the Jeep and the Tricycle. Suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Bala said that a thorough examination of available traces was made and the Jeep driver was found out to be one 39 years old Christian Innocent.