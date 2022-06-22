Tricycle operator rapes, robs passenger at gunpoint in Ogun

The PPRO said the middle-aged passenger, who was said to have boarded the tricycle at Iyana Coker in Ifo, had raised the alarm that Taoheed was taking her to an unknown destination.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the victim explained to the police that she boarded the tricycle from Pakoto bus stop going to Iyana Coker.

“But the suspect suddenly brought out a locally made pistol with which he threatened to shoot her if she did not cooperate.

“She stated further that the suspect took her to Olose Primary School, Ifo, where he raped her at gunpoint.”

“After raping her, the suspect also dispossessed her of her money before putting her back to the tricycle and started heading to another direction.

“But on getting to Aritameje area, she sighted some people and she raised alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, while one locally made pistol was recovered from him.