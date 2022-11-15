RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tricycle operator passed away after being punched by his colleague

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased collapsed after being punched multiple times during the fight. He died while receiving treatment at a hospital he was rushed to.

A tricycle operator identified as Titus Adebayo, has passed away after his colleague, one Festus Akintelure punched him during a fight.

The duo were said to have had a misunderstanding on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Oke-Aro community, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In the course of the fight that broke out from the misunderstanding, Akintelure reportedly punched Adebayo multiple times, after which the latter collapsed.

Akintelure, however, succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the attack on Sunday, November 13, at a nearby hospital he was rushed to for treatment.

“The deceased fell down after he was punched during the fight and he was quickly rushed to the hospital on Saturday but he died on Sunday morning in the hospital,” a source, who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the 39-year-old suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

The victim collapsed during the fight on Saturday and was confirmed dead early Sunday morning at the hospital. We have arrested the suspect and investigation has commenced after which the suspect will be charged to court,” the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, at least 13 persons have lost their lives in the recent flooding that ravaged Kano State.

Aside from the deceased, 13,226 persons were displaced during the incident.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Saleh Jili said that a total of 14,364 farmers lost their farm produce during the disaster.

