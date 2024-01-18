Tribune staff arrested for allegedly stealing 26 car batteries worth ₦2.1m
The staff stole the batteries belonging to the Tribune company cars in Ibadan.
Recommended articles
Okeola, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with theft. The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbemi Adedeji, told the court that Okeola allegedly committed the offence on January 15, at about 9:00 am at Tribune company Ibadan.
Adedeji alleged that the defendant stole the batteries belonging to the company cars and the offence was contrary to the Criminal Law code of Oyo State, 2000. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The trial Magistrate, Adebola Adeola, granted him bail for ₦200,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case till February 15 for hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng