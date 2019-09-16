A highly coveted event, NYFW has seen collections from the most esteemed and exclusive designers in the industry.

This well-deserved opportunity is a huge win for Oke-Lawal, Orange Culture, and Nigerian designers as a whole.

New York Fashion Week is one of the most respected platforms in fashion, attended by key buyers, media and celebrities, this appearance is sure to push the brand to greater heights.

BTS 2 @ NYFW

Travelstart is helping more young professionals like Oke-Lawal, by simplifying the flight booking process so they can save on time, stress and cost. On his New York Fashion Week experience he commented,

“A lot goes into planning and executing a show at fashion week and it can be very expensive. With Travelstart’s help, the stress of finding and booking a flight was taken off my plate. This enabled me to focus on having a very successful show”

Travelstart is a continued supporter of the arts, working to highlight the brilliance, innovation and drive of Nigerian creatives.

BTS @ NYFW

In honour of this landmark achievement, the company collaborated with Oke-Lawal to create a short Q&A video discussing all things him, Orange Culture, and travel.

With cheap flights to New York, Paris, London, Milan and more, trust Travelstart to get you to where you need to be this season.

Catch Adebayo’s full interview with Travelstart here

