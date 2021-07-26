Travel agents on trial over N4.2 million Canadian visa scam

Mary Aweh and Olaleye Samuel Oluwadamilare were arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on a six count charge bordering on Advance Fee Fraud on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The defendants obtained a total sum of N4.2 million from their clients, Asika Tochukwu Casmir and Daniel Alabi Monday, promising to obtain Canadian visa for them.

The sum covered visa, consultancy, and air tickets for the 2018 trip that involved travel through Kenya.

The clients were arrested in Kenya for possession of fake Yellow Fever cards, obtained by the defendants, and deported back to Nigeria when they could not reach the accused to arrange a connecting flight to Canada.

The defendants pleaded not guilty before Justice M.T. Tukur and requested bail.