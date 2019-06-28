Taorid Adurogangan, a 40-year-old travel agent, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N899,000 from a man on the pretext of procuring him a French Visa.

The defendant, a resident of Shogunle in Oshodi, was arraigned on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, said that the defendant allegedly collected N899,000 from one Mr Wasiu Oyedeji with an assurance of getting him a ticket and a visa to France, a representation he knew to be false.

Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2017, at No. 14, Ayodele St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

The Prosecutor submitted that the defendant, who collected the N899, 000, converted it to his personal use and stopped picking the complainant’s calls.

“Every attempt made by the complainant to reach the defendant after he had collected the money from him proved abortive.

“The defendant kept on ignoring the complainant’s call until the case was reported to the police,” he said.

The alleged offences contravene Section 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that obtaining money under false pretenses, according to section 314, attracts 15 years jail term while section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Layinka granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 24, for mention.