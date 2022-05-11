Travel agent accuses ex-Nigerian athlete of football trial fraud

Alleging that Stephen defrauded her, Onyedikanne said the former approached her on the basis that she was organising trials for footballers in a foreign country.

According to her, the Olympian advised her to convince her clients to make payments for the trials so that their names could be processed alongside other footballers that were registering for the foreign trials.

Onyedikanne said after Stephen was paid for the promise, she reneged on the agreement they had, and since then, refused to refund the money she had collected.

“In 2021, Gladys Stephen returned from Spain; she had been telling me that she was organising trials for footballers and asking me to tell some of my clients to pay as footballers, which I did,” she stated. “They paid N5,000 each for registration and till now none of those chosen players or even my clients have left Nigeria. They made over N40m, shared it among themselves and resumed with another trial edition for N10,000 registration.

“She introduced me to one Desmond, Kenneth, and Nwosu. They lured me into paying her different amounts on several occasions as they said she was back to carry the chosen footballers. They are owing me a total of N9.5m.

“They took buck payments of N6m, N450,000, N300,000, N200,000, N500,000, N150,000, and there was a time I gave them N100,000. I have records with me.

“They promised that they were processing documents for visas with the Spanish embassy, a lawyer in Spain, and the Nasarawa State Government, but my clients and the footballers are still in the country,” the businesswoman added.

Speaking further, Onyedikanne revealed that the matter was reported to the police, after which some suspects were arrested.