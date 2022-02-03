RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Transporter lands in court for allegedly slapping female passenger

A 38-year-old transporter, Sunday Nwakoro, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slapping a woman.

The police charged Nwakoro, whose residential address was not provided, with assault and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, alleged that Nwakoro conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace .

Oke alleged that the defendant attacked Mrs Magdalene Bilikisu during an altercation on Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Magistrate D.S. Odukoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for mention.

