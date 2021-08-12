RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Train kills mother and her teenage daughter in Delta

The woman, a moi-moi (bean cake) seller and her teenage daughter, were walking on the rail tracks when the incident happened.

Nigeria Railway Corporation.

A passenger train, enroute Itakpe-Warri, has killed a mother and her daughter, in Orhuwhorun Community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

Eyewitness said the incident happened on Thursday, at about 3:40 p.m. in the Aragba axis of the community.

The source alleged that the woman, a moi-moi (bean cake) seller and her teenage daughter, were walking on the rail tracks when the incident happened.

The source added that the train, which was heading to the Ujevwu train station in Udu, was scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi, later in the evening.

On hearing the sound of the train, the daughter tried to get her mother out of the tracks, but she was knocked down alongside the mother, while the mother was ran over by the train and the daughter, knocked off the rail tracks,” the source said.

When contacted, DSP Edafe Bright, acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in the state, confirmed the incident.

“It is confirmed,” Bright said.

