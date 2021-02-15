A train has just run into a truck laden with animal feed at the Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing in the Fagba Area of Iju Ishaga, Lagos State.

The accident occurred around 9am on Monday, February 15, 2021.

No casualty has been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Traffic management and law enforcement personnel are currently on the scene of the accident to ensure flow of traffic and to forestall any more accidents.

The accident has led to snarling traffic on access roads in the area.

Common sight

Trucks or buses veering onto the path of onrushing trains is a common occurrence in densely populated and chaotic Lagos.

In September, a bus laden with passengers veered onto the path of an onrushing train around PWD, Oshodi.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, recently disclosed that trains have been forced to reduce their speed around Lagos, because traders often display their wares smack on the tracks.