Train breaks down in the middle of road, passengers contribute money to buy fuel (video)

One of the passengers who claimed to have boarded the train from Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to Lagos, took videos of the incident and shared them on social media.

According to the Twitter user identified as King Isaiah Obadare, the train broke down at an unknown location and the Chinese engineers who were with them disclosed that the train had run out of diesel.

"Boarded Train from Ibadan to Lagos. We’re still stuck in the forest with unknown Chinese men.

"They said fuel finished," he wrote on Twitter.

The video shows stranded passengers hanging around on the Lagos-Ibadan railway while the Chinese engineers attended to the train to figure out what went wrong.

It is alleged that passengers later contributed money to buy diesel for the train to be refueled.

"The train from Ibadan to Lagos that stopped on the way because fuel finished, Now Passengers on the it, contributed helped to buy fuel for the journey to continue.. Naija oh giant of #Africa," another Twitter user, Harrison Onuoha with the handle, @Chukwunaeduya lamented on Twitter.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with some people wondering how a whole train took off with passengers without the engineers checking first to ascertain whether or not it had enough fuel to embark on the journey.

"Wait, so no one really checked the train for fuel before they left for their destination?" a Twitter user, @RespiratoryDafe asked.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, scores of schoolchildren reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in a train accident at New Takoradi in the Western region on the same Thursday that the Nigerian train broke down due to a shortage of fuel.

Reports say the victims were rushed to the New Takoradi Health Centre for treatment.

Starrfm.com.gh reported that sources told Empire News that Ghana Railways workers' train, which serves as a shuttle for the children from Kojokrom, developed a fault, causing chaos in the moving train.