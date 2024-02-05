ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic auto crash in Ebonyi claims 6 lives, 11 critically injured

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accident involved 3 vehicles, two articulated vehicles and a commercial bus.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the accident involved 17 persons.

Nnabuife noted that six persons died, while 11 were critically injured. According to Nnabuife, the accident involved three vehicles, two articulated vehicles, and a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

It happened around 11:50 am at Onuwedu, Onueke axis, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi.

“This is a multiple crash and it was caused by wrong overtaking.

“The dead have been taken to the mortuary at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while those injured are receiving treatment.

“We advise drivers to always be patient while driving. Always obey the traffic rules and regulations. Avoid dangerous driving and over-speeding to save lives,” Nnabuife stated.

