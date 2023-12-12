Tragic accident claims 10 persons on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta. She noted that the accident involved Iveco truck marked KRA 80 XA and a Hiace bus with registration number FKY 898 YF.

According to Okpe, the accident occurred at 5:00am at Kara, near the turning towards interchange on the expressway. She said that 18 men were involved in the accident, adding that seven people sustained injuries, 10 died while one was unhurt.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the bus which led to loss of control.

“The bus rammed into the truck that was about negotiating the turning,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu. She said that the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, was grieved by the incident because it could had been avoided if necessary caution was taken.