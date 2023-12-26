Tragic accident claim 9 persons on Ikirun-Ilaodo highway - Osun FRSC

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, said the accident occurred around Courage Petroleum Company premises in Inisa at about 6:35pm on Monday morning. Benamaisia said a Mitsubushi Canter Orange vehicle, with registration number, MNA 606 XB, drove in a dangerous manner that led to the death of the nine persons.

He said the vehicle, loaded with some goods coming from Makera in Niger State, was speeding excessively and the driver lost control before the incident happened.

“A total of 15 persons were involved in the accident with five persons injured and one unhurt,” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the dead victims have been evacuated to Orotunde Hospital mortuary while the injured victims are being treated in that hospital. He cautioned road users against excessive speeding and total disobedient of the road safety regulations.