ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragic accident claim 9 persons on Ikirun-Ilaodo highway - Osun FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vehicle loaded with goods was speeding excessively and the driver lost control before the incident happened.

Tragic accident claim 9 persons on Ikirun-Ilaodo highway - Osun FRSC [ICIR]
Tragic accident claim 9 persons on Ikirun-Ilaodo highway - Osun FRSC [ICIR]

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, said the accident occurred around Courage Petroleum Company premises in Inisa at about 6:35pm on Monday morning. Benamaisia said a Mitsubushi Canter Orange vehicle, with registration number, MNA 606 XB, drove in a dangerous manner that led to the death of the nine persons.

He said the vehicle, loaded with some goods coming from Makera in Niger State, was speeding excessively and the driver lost control before the incident happened.

“A total of 15 persons were involved in the accident with five persons injured and one unhurt,” Benamaisia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the dead victims have been evacuated to Orotunde Hospital mortuary while the injured victims are being treated in that hospital. He cautioned road users against excessive speeding and total disobedient of the road safety regulations.

Benamaisia, however, commended the effort of other sister agencies in ensuring that normalcy returned to the route involved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator Lawan empowers constituents with cars, grinding machines, pots

Senator Lawan empowers constituents with cars, grinding machines, pots

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers currently fighting crimes across the country

Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers currently fighting crimes across the country

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]

Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra/Illustration [Guardian]

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building