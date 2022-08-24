The incident which happened on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, led to the untimely death of six out of the 10 passengers onboard.

A toddler was reported to be among the deceased.

It was gathered that the auto crash happened when the trailer’s driver, who was coming from Ondo, lost control of the wheel, and veered off the road.

In the process, he rammed into a Nissan bus, killing six out of the 10 passengers onboard.

Confirming the accident, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore, Babafemi Alonge said it involved a truck with registration number MUS 321 YF and a Nissan bus marked: RGB 487 XA.

Alonge, however, blamed the two drivers for the accident, saying they were careless.

His words: “The accident involved a truck and a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers coming from the Ondo axis.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck who was heading to Ore lost control and immediately entered the second lane by ramming into the bus.

“Six persons died inside the bus as a result of the collision, while those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital by our men.

“Those who lost their lives are one male, four female adults and a female child, while four persons were injured.”