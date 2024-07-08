ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The four trees in the market fell simultaneously while people took cover under the trees thereby killing four persons and many injured.

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo
Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the trees came down following a storm and prolonged rainfall.

The Chairman of the council, Marvellous Zibiri confirmed the death of the persons while speaking to newsmen at the market.

“At about 9 am on Monday, I got a call from my Vice Chairman and the Supervisory Councilor for Environment about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the rain, four trees in the market fell simultaneously while people took cover under the trees thereby killing four persons and many injured.

"So far, we have been able to recover four bodies and we have taken them to the mortuary while those who sustain injuries are at the hospital for treatment,” Zibiri said.

Zibiri added that the rescue operation was still ongoing as the trees were being cut to confirm if there were other bodies under the trees.

The Chairman described the incident as tragic and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones at the market. He, however, appealed to residents to stay indoors whenever it was raining.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains during the period.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASU students' protest leads to withdrawal of ₦10,000 CBT fee implementation

LASU students' protest leads to withdrawal of ₦10,000 CBT fee implementation

NDLEA destroys 56 hectares of hemp farmland in 3 days, seizes 18,000kg of drugs

NDLEA destroys 56 hectares of hemp farmland in 3 days, seizes 18,000kg of drugs

Gov’s aide, commissioner divided over Pulse report on abandoned Ogun fire station

Gov’s aide, commissioner divided over Pulse report on abandoned Ogun fire station

'Peter Obi has been squeaky clean,' ex-governor's spokesman Tanko replies Sowore

'Peter Obi has been squeaky clean,' ex-governor's spokesman Tanko replies Sowore

Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping

Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping

Health workers begin 5-day strike, demand review of 2009 CONHESS salary structure

Health workers begin 5-day strike, demand review of 2009 CONHESS salary structure

Pro-Wike assembly demands Fubara resubmit 2024 budget within 7 days

Pro-Wike assembly demands Fubara resubmit 2024 budget within 7 days

New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms

New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms

Plateau Police successfully captures 178 suspects for cultism, kidnapping

Plateau Police successfully captures 178 suspects for cultism, kidnapping

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway (PM News)

Unknown gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

He was seen locking lips with his brides in a viral video [Tori News]

Man sparks mixed reactions as he marries 2 women on the same day in Kogi

Image of a security guard [Off Duty Officers]

Here's why Lagos court released 46-year-old man accused of raping underage girl

LGBTQ

Irish court rejects Ghanaian gay man's plea for asylum over attacks in Ghana