Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the trees came down following a storm and prolonged rainfall.

The Chairman of the council, Marvellous Zibiri confirmed the death of the persons while speaking to newsmen at the market.

“At about 9 am on Monday, I got a call from my Vice Chairman and the Supervisory Councilor for Environment about the incident.

“During the rain, four trees in the market fell simultaneously while people took cover under the trees thereby killing four persons and many injured.

"So far, we have been able to recover four bodies and we have taken them to the mortuary while those who sustain injuries are at the hospital for treatment,” Zibiri said.

Zibiri added that the rescue operation was still ongoing as the trees were being cut to confirm if there were other bodies under the trees.

The Chairman described the incident as tragic and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones at the market. He, however, appealed to residents to stay indoors whenever it was raining.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

