ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy strikes in Ogun as the driver dies alongside his passenger

Damilare Famuyiwa

The duo died after their vehicle collided with a stationed truck along the Onipepeye area of the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway.

Tragedy strikes in Ogun as the driver dies alongside his passenger
Tragedy strikes in Ogun as the driver dies alongside his passenger

Recommended articles

The incident occurred around 8 pm in the Onipepeye area, involving five occupants of a Mitsubishi Space Wagon.

The Ogun State Police reported that the crash resulted in the immediate death of both the driver and a female passenger, while the remaining three passengers in the car sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the injured to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue for an autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the Mitsubishi, travelling from Sagamu to Abeokuta, crashed into a Mercedes truck that was parked on the roadside due to a mechanical fault.

The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time, leading to a loss of control and a rear-end collision. The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, a spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed that the driver of the truck fled the scene shortly after the crash, abandoning the vehicle on the highway.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged drivers to exercise caution, especially at night, to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Authorities also reiterated the importance of safe driving practices, warning against excessive speed and the dangers of travelling on poorly lit roads at night. The incident has, however, brought attention to the need for heightened road safety awareness among motorists.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

Blackout hits Kano, Kaduna as vandals destroy TCN towers

Blackout hits Kano, Kaduna as vandals destroy TCN towers

DSS sues SERAP for ₦5.5 billion over false claims of office invasion

DSS sues SERAP for ₦5.5 billion over false claims of office invasion

Some court verdicts sadden me -Jonathan raises concerns over Nigeria’s democracy

Some court verdicts sadden me -Jonathan raises concerns over Nigeria’s democracy

Abuja National Mosque makes history with first Igbo Imam

Abuja National Mosque makes history with first Igbo Imam

Nigerian Army arrests 3 suspects linked to terrorism in Taraba State

Nigerian Army arrests 3 suspects linked to terrorism in Taraba State

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Drama in court as Gambaryan’s lawyer is unaware of client's whereabouts

Drama in court as Gambaryan’s lawyer is unaware of client's whereabouts

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police track down 2 Edo men who threatened to wipe out family over ₦1.5m demand

Teenager bags 7-month jail term for stealing phones, shoes worth ₦1.2m

Teenager bags 7-month jail term for stealing phones, shoes worth ₦1.2m

5 men disguise as women with charms to defraud people of money

Police capture 5 men disguising as women with charms to defraud people of money

Juanita Bynum

10 richest female pastors in the world in 2024: see their net worth