Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Damilare Famuyiwa

12 members of a family were found unconscious in a room inside a six-bedrooms duplex apartment. Five out of them were confirmed dead at a hospital they were rushed to in Imo State.

Tragedy struck in Obinze community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, as five members of a family were found lifeless, and seven others unconscious.

The incident which happened on Monday, June 6, 2022, threw residents of the area into confusion as the victims were rushed to the Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, Owerri.

On their arrival at the hospital, the doctors on duty confirmed five dead out of the 12 unconscious family members.

At the time of filing this report, the seven other persons were fighting for their lives.

Speaking on the tragic incident, one of the relatives of the victims said the cause of the incident remained a mystery to the family and community. He, therefore, questioned why a family of 12 could be found unconscious in a room in a duplex that has six rooms.

His words: “The head of the family is the chief driver of Uche Onyeagucha, the PDP senatorial candidate for Owerri zone. His name is Kingsley. He was supposed to drive his boss to the Sam Mbakwe airport this morning but he didn’t pick up his phone calls. His boss also called his wife but no response.

“Uche Onyeagucha then sent his personal assistant to his house. On arrival, nobody opened the gate after all the knocks on the gate. Somebody now scaled the fence and gained access into the compound.

“Doors were forced open only to discover that the 12 of them were locked in a room. They were all unconscious. An alarm was raised and people gathered.

“They were rushed to this hospital where five including the head of the family were confirmed dead. Others are on life support machines. We pray that they make it so that they will tell the story of what really happened.

“The 12 of them included the chief driver and his family, siblings and children of his wife who came on a visit. The most painful is the death of the two-year-old child. What did that innocent child do?”

The relative said he’s very sure there's foul play in the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa

