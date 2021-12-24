Tragedy averted in Lagos as pipeline explodes under collapsing of power line

Farinloye said the explosion was caused by the collapse of a 330KV Line which occurred within the axis earlier in the day.

He said the collapsed high tension line from Egbin Power Plant, Ikorodu, supplies electricity to Ikeja West which falls under the operational network of Ikeja Electric.

“The electricity cable collapse led to sparks and the sparks got to spilled petrol around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and a subsequent explosion.

“The pipeline corridor have been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals,’’ Farinloye stated.

He noted that the fire was still raging but did not pose any threat to lives or property

He stated also that NNPC’s safety officials were on their way to the swampy location to put out the fire.

Farinloye added that officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were already on ground monitoring the situation.