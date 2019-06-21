The victims were reportedly rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

A wedding ceremony turned tragic in Kano as an unidentified gunman opened fire on wedding guests.

According to Punch, the yet-to-be identified gunman shot at youths who were riding horses to celebrate their friend’s wedding on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The victims who suffered varying injuries of gunshot were reportedly rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, father of one of the victims, Mallam Mohammed Abdullahi, sad he has never experienced such madness.

“I have never witnessed this kind of madness in my life for someone to just open fire on innocent youths, without any just cause,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the shooting but said he did not have the details yet.