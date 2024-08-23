ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

VIDEO: Tragedy as fully loaded Lagos BRT bus topples, many injured

Segun Adeyemi

LASTMA urged motorists and commuters to exercise caution and adhere to traffic directives as efforts to resolve the situation continue.

Netizens confirmed that the BRT carrying over 50 passengers was enroute Lagos Island from Iyana Ipaja before the tragic accident. [X, formerly Twitter]
Netizens confirmed that the BRT carrying over 50 passengers was enroute Lagos Island from Iyana Ipaja before the tragic accident. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The accident occurred shortly after the bus departed from the Iyana Ipaja BRT park.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the bus collided with an abandoned pedestrian bridge foot, causing it to tip over onto its side.

LASTMA officials swiftly responded to the scene, managing the situation and ensuring the injured passengers received immediate medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that all ten victims were promptly treated.

"A fully loaded high capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane(BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), in which they were taken care of.

"Recovery of the affected vehicles is in progress and it's expected to be completed soonest," LASTMA statement reads.

READ ALSO: 16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident has led to significant traffic disruption in the area, with authorities working diligently to clear the lane and restore normal traffic flow.

LASTMA urged motorists and commuters to exercise caution and adhere to traffic directives as efforts to resolve the situation continue.

This incident highlights the need for regular checks and prompt removal of obstructions from critical roadways to prevent such occurrences.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

NCC seizes ₦50m worth of pirated books in Lagos, arrests shop owners in raid

NCC seizes ₦50m worth of pirated books in Lagos, arrests shop owners in raid

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects nationwide

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects nationwide

President Tinubu appoints Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as acting CJN

President Tinubu appoints Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as acting CJN

FG moves to revive abandoned water projects nationwide for potable water access

FG moves to revive abandoned water projects nationwide for potable water access

NIHSA warns of rising River Niger levels, urges Nigerians to prepare for floods

NIHSA warns of rising River Niger levels, urges Nigerians to prepare for floods

Tinubu returns to Nigeria to swear in Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Tinubu returns to Nigeria to swear in Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service where right on time to contain the fire outbreak at the scene of the incident on Lagos Island. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Swift action averts tragedy as fire guts 7-storey building in Lagos

Bright and Cynthia Chinule [Vanguard]

Nigerian couple who owns popular UK restaurant, 3 kids face deportation

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]

Widow dies alongside her 5 children after eating expired food in Kano