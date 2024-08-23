VIDEO: Tragedy as fully loaded Lagos BRT bus topples, many injured

The accident occurred shortly after the bus departed from the Iyana Ipaja BRT park.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the bus collided with an abandoned pedestrian bridge foot, causing it to tip over onto its side.

LASTMA officials swiftly responded to the scene, managing the situation and ensuring the injured passengers received immediate medical attention.

The agency confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that all ten victims were promptly treated.

"A fully loaded high capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane(BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), in which they were taken care of.

"Recovery of the affected vehicles is in progress and it's expected to be completed soonest," LASTMA statement reads.

The accident has led to significant traffic disruption in the area, with authorities working diligently to clear the lane and restore normal traffic flow.

LASTMA urged motorists and commuters to exercise caution and adhere to traffic directives as efforts to resolve the situation continue.